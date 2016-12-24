Julianne Hough Celebrates 'Friendsmas' with Fiance Brooks Laich, Brother Derek, & Nina Dobrev!

Julianne Hough is celebrating the holidays with her closest friends!

The 28-year-old Dancing with the Stars judge is up in the mountains on a ski trip with her fiance Brooks Laich and some of their friends.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Julianne Hough

In the pics posted on their Instagrams, Julianne and Brooks are joined on their ‘Friendsmas’ by her brother Derek Hough and his girlfriend Hayley Erbert as well as BFF Nina Dobrev.

“Derek and Hayley photobombing my picture…. ugh!!!” Julianne captioned the sill pic below.

A photo posted by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on Dec 23, 2016 at 4:27pm PST

Check out more pics from their ‘Friendsmas’ in the gallery!