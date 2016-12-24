Top Stories
Here's How Celebs Are Celebrating Christmas!

Here's How Celebs Are Celebrating Christmas!

Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West Take North to See 'The Nutcracker' Before Christmas!

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Take North to See 'The Nutcracker' Before Christmas!

Harrison Ford &amp; 'Star Wars' Actors Send Love to Carrie Fisher

Harrison Ford & 'Star Wars' Actors Send Love to Carrie Fisher

So, Was Rob Kardashian &amp; Blac Chyna' Fight Real or Fake?

So, Was Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna' Fight Real or Fake?

Sat, 24 December 2016 at 3:45 pm

Julianne Hough Celebrates 'Friendsmas' with Fiance Brooks Laich, Brother Derek, & Nina Dobrev!

Julianne Hough Celebrates 'Friendsmas' with Fiance Brooks Laich, Brother Derek, & Nina Dobrev!

Julianne Hough is celebrating the holidays with her closest friends!

The 28-year-old Dancing with the Stars judge is up in the mountains on a ski trip with her fiance Brooks Laich and some of their friends.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Julianne Hough

In the pics posted on their Instagrams, Julianne and Brooks are joined on their ‘Friendsmas’ by her brother Derek Hough and his girlfriend Hayley Erbert as well as BFF Nina Dobrev.

“Derek and Hayley photobombing my picture…. ugh!!!” Julianne captioned the sill pic below.

A photo posted by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on

Check out more pics from their ‘Friendsmas’ in the gallery!
Just Jared on Facebook
julianne derek hough enjoys friendsmass with nina dobrev 01
julianne derek hough enjoys friendsmass with nina dobrev 02
julianne derek hough enjoys friendsmass with nina dobrev 03
julianne derek hough enjoys friendsmass with nina dobrev 04

Photos: Instagram
Posted to: 2016 Christmas, Brooks Laich, Christmas, Derek Hough, hayley erbert, Julianne Hough, Nina Dobrev

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • See what happened when Ivanka Trump's harasser touched down in San Francisco after his flight - TMZ
  • Did a sex tape featuring Kylie Jenner and Tyga leak online? - Gossip Cop
  • Stream Shawn Mendes' new album Live at Madison Square Garden! - Just Jared Jr
  • Was Leonardo DiCaprio spotted partying with models behind Nina Agdal's back? - Radar
  • Watch Will Smith and Helen Mirren in this very alternative Christmas message - Lainey Gossip
  • Justin Timberlake spills all in his latest interview - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here