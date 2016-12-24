Justin Bieber is Here to Help You Celebrate the Holidays!

Justin Bieber looks cool as he makes his way out of his ride on Thursday afternoon (December 24) in Los Angeles.

The 22-year-old performer rocked an Adidas tracksuit as he runs some last minute holiday errands.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Justin Bieber/

That same day, Justin took to his Twitter to remind his fans about his holiday album!

On Twitter, Justin shared the streaming link for his 2011 Under the Mistletoe album.

The album features hit holiday songs featuring Mariah Carey, Usher, and The Band Perry.

You can stream the album below!

10+pictures inside of Justin Bieber stepping out in LA…