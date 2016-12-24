Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Wears a Lip Ring to Kardashian Christmas Party 2016!

Kim Kardashian Wears a Lip Ring to Kardashian Christmas Party 2016!

Here's How Celebs Are Celebrating Christmas!

Here's How Celebs Are Celebrating Christmas!

Harrison Ford &amp; 'Star Wars' Actors Send Love to Carrie Fisher

Harrison Ford & 'Star Wars' Actors Send Love to Carrie Fisher

So, Was Rob Kardashian &amp; Blac Chyna' Fight Real or Fake?

So, Was Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna' Fight Real or Fake?

Sat, 24 December 2016 at 6:50 pm

Kanye West Catches a Movie on Christmas Eve!

Kanye West Catches a Movie on Christmas Eve!

Kanye West is a big movie buff and it looks like he is spending his holiday weekend catching up on the films he still needs to see this season!

The 39-year-old rapper was spotted arriving for an afternoon movie at the ArcLight on Saturday (December 24) in Sherman Oaks, Calif.

Broadway actor Aaron Lazar was also at the same theater with his family and they got to pose for a picture with Kanye!

“Have a very @kanyewest #xmas @themodelmomguru #realkanye at the movies not wax Kanye 😀,” Aaron captioned the below Instagram photo.
Just Jared on Facebook
kanye west catches a movie on christmas eve 01
kanye west catches a movie on christmas eve 02
kanye west catches a movie on christmas eve 03
kanye west catches a movie on christmas eve 04
kanye west catches a movie on christmas eve 05
kanye west catches a movie on christmas eve 06
kanye west catches a movie on christmas eve 07
kanye west catches a movie on christmas eve 08
kanye west catches a movie on christmas eve 09
kanye west catches a movie on christmas eve 10

Photos: AKM-GSI
Posted to: Kanye West

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • See what happened when Ivanka Trump's harasser touched down in San Francisco after his flight - TMZ
  • Did a sex tape featuring Kylie Jenner and Tyga leak online? - Gossip Cop
  • Stream Shawn Mendes' new album Live at Madison Square Garden! - Just Jared Jr
  • Was Leonardo DiCaprio spotted partying with models behind Nina Agdal's back? - Radar
  • Watch Will Smith and Helen Mirren in this very alternative Christmas message - Lainey Gossip
  • Justin Timberlake spills all in his latest interview - The Hollywood Reporter
  • LT

    He looks like a sad puppy. How far we fall from grace!

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here