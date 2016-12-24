Top Stories
Here's How Celebs Are Celebrating Christmas!

Here's How Celebs Are Celebrating Christmas!

Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West Take North to See 'The Nutcracker' Before Christmas!

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Take North to See 'The Nutcracker' Before Christmas!

Harrison Ford &amp; 'Star Wars' Actors Send Love to Carrie Fisher

Harrison Ford & 'Star Wars' Actors Send Love to Carrie Fisher

So, Was Rob Kardashian &amp; Blac Chyna' Fight Real or Fake?

So, Was Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna' Fight Real or Fake?

Sat, 24 December 2016 at 3:03 pm

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Take North to See 'The Nutcracker' Before Christmas!

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Take North to See 'The Nutcracker' Before Christmas!

Kim Kardashian is stepping back in the public eye while celebrating the holidays with her family!

The 36-year-old reality star went to a performance of Los Angeles Ballet’s The Nutcracker with hubby Kanye West and daughter North West at the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center on Friday night (December 23) in Redondo Beach, Calif.

Kourtney Kardashian and her daughter Penelope also joined in for the holiday treat!

Family friend Tracy Romulus was also in attendance and shared a photo of her daughter Ryan meeting one of the ballerinas with North. See below.
Just Jared on Facebook
kim kardashian kanye west take north to see the nutcracker 01
kim kardashian kanye west take north to see the nutcracker 02
kim kardashian kanye west take north to see the nutcracker 03

Photos: Nathaniel Solis
Posted to: 2016 Christmas, Celebrity Babies, Christmas, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, North West, Penelope Disick

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • See what happened when Ivanka Trump's harasser touched down in San Francisco after his flight - TMZ
  • Did a sex tape featuring Kylie Jenner and Tyga leak online? - Gossip Cop
  • Stream Shawn Mendes' new album Live at Madison Square Garden! - Just Jared Jr
  • Was Leonardo DiCaprio spotted partying with models behind Nina Agdal's back? - Radar
  • Watch Will Smith and Helen Mirren in this very alternative Christmas message - Lainey Gossip
  • Justin Timberlake spills all in his latest interview - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here