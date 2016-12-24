Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Take North to See 'The Nutcracker' Before Christmas!

Kim Kardashian is stepping back in the public eye while celebrating the holidays with her family!

The 36-year-old reality star went to a performance of Los Angeles Ballet’s The Nutcracker with hubby Kanye West and daughter North West at the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center on Friday night (December 23) in Redondo Beach, Calif.

Kourtney Kardashian and her daughter Penelope also joined in for the holiday treat!

Family friend Tracy Romulus was also in attendance and shared a photo of her daughter Ryan meeting one of the ballerinas with North. See below.