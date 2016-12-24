Kim Kardashian Wears a Lip Ring to Kardashian Christmas Party 2016!

Top Stories
Sat, 24 December 2016 at 11:22 pm

Kim Kardashian is making her big comeback to the world of social media with an appearance on her sisters’ Snapchat accounts at the 2016 Kardashian Christmas Party!

The 36-year-old reality star, who has not posted on social media in nearly three months following her robbery in Paris, is finally stepping back into the public eye for the holidays.

Kim wore a lip ring and a sexy gold dress for her family’s annual party, where she joined sisters Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie, mom Kris Jenner, Tyga, Caitlyn Jenner, and more!

Also seen in the Snapchat videos was North West, who Kim pointed out was wearing a custom Alexander Wang dress that she loved.

Kylie showed off a diamond necklace that she got as a present from Tyga, which matched a similar necklace that her mom was wearing that night.

Kim‘s appearance at the holiday party comes one day after she stepped out to catch a performance of The Nutcracker with her family.

Click inside to see a video of Kim Kardashian showing off her holiday dress…

