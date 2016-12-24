Top Stories
Sat, 24 December 2016 at 1:20 am

Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick Have Holiday Luncheon With the Kids

Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick Have Holiday Luncheon With the Kids

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are totally in the holiday spirit!

The duo was joined by their three children – seven-year-old Mason, four-year-old Penelope and two-year-old Reign – as they headed to a holiday luncheon on Friday (December 23) in Calabasas, Calif.

Kourtney has completely decked out the family home for the holidays, including a Christmas tree in every bedroom and even let the the kids decorate them!

“The kids’ trees can be decorated however each of them wants, which makes a perfect spot for homemade decorations. Plus, it allows them to be creative and have fun with it and do something all together as a family,” Kourtney recently wrote on her website.

