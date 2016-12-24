Top Stories
Sat, 24 December 2016 at 3:36 pm

Mariah Carey Keeps Sharing New Christmas Music Videos!

Mariah Carey Keeps Sharing New Christmas Music Videos!

Mariah Carey is the queen of Christmas and she’s keeping her fans happy this weekend by continuously releasing new music videos of her holiday songs!

The Grammy-winning singer just dropped a new video for “Joy to the World” after releasing ones for “Silent Night” and “Here Comes Santa Claus” as well. They are available to view only on MariahsWorld.com.

Mariah is currently celebrating the holidays in Aspen, where she is staying in a luxury Airbnb estate.

Pictured inside: Mariah bundled in her winter gear while shopping at the Louis Vuitton store on Friday night (December 23) in Aspen, Col.
