Priyanka Chopra Says Being Objectified is Part of Her Job

Priyanka Chopra will soon be starring in the upcoming movie Baywatch and the cast is expected to be showing a lot of skin for the beach-side scenes.

The 34-year-old actress says she doesn’t mind being objectified because she considers it to be part of her job as an actress.

“Yes, being objectified is part of my job. I don’t get offended by being called a sex symbol, because I’m an actress and it’s the nature of what I do,” Priyanka told Cosmopolitan. “But I don’t think being a sex symbol is something you want to aim for. Of course you want to be hot, but that’s not all you want to stand for.”