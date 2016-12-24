Top Stories
Here's How Celebs Are Celebrating Christmas!

Harrison Ford & 'Star Wars' Actors Send Love to Carrie Fisher

So, Was Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna' Fight Real or Fake?

Priyanka Chopra Says Being Objectified is Part of Her Job

Priyanka Chopra will soon be starring in the upcoming movie Baywatch and the cast is expected to be showing a lot of skin for the beach-side scenes.

The 34-year-old actress says she doesn’t mind being objectified because she considers it to be part of her job as an actress.

“Yes, being objectified is part of my job. I don’t get offended by being called a sex symbol, because I’m an actress and it’s the nature of what I do,” Priyanka told Cosmopolitan. “But I don’t think being a sex symbol is something you want to aim for. Of course you want to be hot, but that’s not all you want to stand for.”
