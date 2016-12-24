Top Stories
Sat, 24 December 2016 at 5:20 am

Sarah Hyland Practices Safe Driving By Not Taking Photo

Sarah Hyland Practices Safe Driving By Not Taking Photo

Sarah Hyland waits for her car as she leaves Salon 90210 on Friday (December 23) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Later that night, the 26-year-old actress shared that she was being a safe driver earlier.

“I would like to say I was a safe driver and didn’t take a picture. But I saw a car tonight with a custom plate that said protein. #toofar,” she tweeted.

Earlier in the week, Sarah shared what she wants for Christmas, along with a cute photo of herself with boyfriend Dominic Sherwood.

Photos: AKM-GSI
