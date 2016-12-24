Top Stories
Sat, 24 December 2016 at 7:50 am

Seal Steps Out With New Girlfriend On Holiday Vacation

Seal Steps Out With New Girlfriend On Holiday Vacation

It looks like Seal has a new lady in his life!

The 53-year-old entertainer was spotted sharing a kiss with a mystery woman while they were taking a wintery stroll together on Friday (December 23) in Aspen, Co.

Seal is spending the holidays in the snowy city with his new lady as well as his ex Heidi Klum and their children – Helene, 12, Henry, 11, Johan, 10, and Lou, 7.

Just a day earlier, Heidi was spotted looking bundled up while heading out and about in the city.

10+ pictures inside of Seal and his new girlfriend taking a walk in Aspen…
seal steps out with new girlfriend on holiday vacation 01
seal steps out with new girlfriend on holiday vacation 02
seal steps out with new girlfriend on holiday vacation 03
seal steps out with new girlfriend on holiday vacation 04
seal steps out with new girlfriend on holiday vacation 05
seal steps out with new girlfriend on holiday vacation 06
seal steps out with new girlfriend on holiday vacation 07
seal steps out with new girlfriend on holiday vacation 08
seal steps out with new girlfriend on holiday vacation 09
seal steps out with new girlfriend on holiday vacation 10

Photos: FameFlyNet Pictures
Posted to: Seal

