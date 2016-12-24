Selena Gomez Surprises Kids at Children's Hospital on Christmas Eve!
Selena Gomez gave the ultimate Christmas Eve surprise to some deserving kids at a children’s hospital in Texas!
The 24-year-old entertainer made a rare appearance to spend time with the patients at Cook Children’s Medical Center on Saturday (December 24) in Fort Worth, Tex.
Selena decorated cookies with the kids in the hospital’s Child Life Zone play area.
“She was very sweet and amazing with the kids!” a source told E! News. “There were some tears, so it was pretty emotional for some patients.”
“She was absolutely wonderful and genuine,” the source added. “The hospital was so thankful she took time away from her family to visit children who can’t be home this Christmas.”
Selena came to see Madison today! Love that she took time out of her busy schedule to make her day! Shelby and Madison both remember watching her on Barney, Wizards of Waverly Place and have been listening to her music for years! Such a great gift of kindness she showed us today!! @selenagomez #daughter #lungtransplant #PTLD #chemo #complications #selenagomez