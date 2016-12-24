Selena Gomez Surprises Kids at Children's Hospital on Christmas Eve!

Selena Gomez gave the ultimate Christmas Eve surprise to some deserving kids at a children’s hospital in Texas!

The 24-year-old entertainer made a rare appearance to spend time with the patients at Cook Children’s Medical Center on Saturday (December 24) in Fort Worth, Tex.

Selena decorated cookies with the kids in the hospital’s Child Life Zone play area.

“She was very sweet and amazing with the kids!” a source told E! News. “There were some tears, so it was pretty emotional for some patients.”

“She was absolutely wonderful and genuine,” the source added. “The hospital was so thankful she took time away from her family to visit children who can’t be home this Christmas.”

Thank you @selenagomez for stopping by the Child Life Zone this morning to visit with our patients and families who weren't able to be home this Christmas Eve! #selenagomez #christmaseve #tistheseason #holidayseason A photo posted by Child Life Zone Fort Worth (@cookchildrensclz) on Dec 24, 2016 at 1:33pm PST

