Here's How Celebs Are Celebrating Christmas!

Harrison Ford & 'Star Wars' Actors Send Love to Carrie Fisher

So, Was Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna' Fight Real or Fake?

Sat, 24 December 2016 at 2:26 pm

Taylor Swift Kicks Off Christmas Celebrations with Lily Aldridge!

Taylor Swift is getting festive for the holidays with some of her best friends by her side!

The 27-year-old singer kicked off her Christmas celebrations with pals Lily Aldridge and Abigail Anderson on Friday (December 23) and the ladies shared some photos on Instagram.

“Christmas Smooches 🎅🏼😘,” Lily captioned a photo of her and Abigail kissing Taylor‘s cheeks.

“Christmas is all around us 🎄,” Abigail captioned a pic of her with her childhood BFF.

This is the first time we have seen Taylor since her Thanksgiving photos nearly a month ago
