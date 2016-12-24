Taylor Swift Kicks Off Christmas Celebrations with Lily Aldridge!

Taylor Swift is getting festive for the holidays with some of her best friends by her side!

The 27-year-old singer kicked off her Christmas celebrations with pals Lily Aldridge and Abigail Anderson on Friday (December 23) and the ladies shared some photos on Instagram.

“Christmas Smooches 🎅🏼😘,” Lily captioned a photo of her and Abigail kissing Taylor‘s cheeks.

“Christmas is all around us 🎄,” Abigail captioned a pic of her with her childhood BFF.

This is the first time we have seen Taylor since her Thanksgiving photos nearly a month ago