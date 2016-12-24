Top Stories
Sat, 24 December 2016 at 1:58 pm

VIDEO: Gigi Hadid Gives a Super Sexy Tour of Her Apartment in 'Love' Advent Video!

Gigi Hadid is the latest model bare it all for Love advent calendar video series!

The 21-year-old model looks super sexy in a pink, fishnet bikini as she dances around her apartment.

Gigi gives viewers an inside look of her apartment, as she takes a video in the mirror of her bathroom as well as rolling around in her bed.

In the video, Gigi also dances in front of her window, giving her neighbors quite a show!

Watch Gigi‘s super sexy video below!


Day 24 – Gigi Hadid (LOVE Advent 2016)
