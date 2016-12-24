VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez Sings 'Feliz Navidad' With Her Mom & Kids

Jennifer Lopez and her mom are getting in the holiday spirit!

The 47-year-old entertainer took to her Instagram to share a sweet video singing “Feliz Navidad” with her mom for her two children Emmy and Max.

In the vid, Jennifer calls for her mom Lupe who bursts into the bedroom singing the holiday song.

“Feliz Navidad… #merrychristmas #lupehaslanded #grandmalove #mommy,” Jennifer captioned the cute video.

Check out the full video below…

A video posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Dec 23, 2016 at 5:51pm PST

Also pictured: Jennifer heading out of dinner at Madeo on Friday night (December 23) in West Hollywood, Calif.

