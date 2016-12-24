Top Stories
Sat, 24 December 2016 at 10:00 am

VIDEO: The Most Touching Holiday Commercials of 2016

VIDEO: The Most Touching Holiday Commercials of 2016

We’re totally tearing up as we watch these touching holiday commercials.

From Wes Anderson‘s H&M ad starring Adrien Brody to German company EDEKA’s commercial about the true meaning of Christmas to a surprisingly emotional commercial from Apple about Frankenstein, we’ve got you covered with these heartwarming holiday commercials.

Plus, we included two Star Wars-themed commercials that you definitely need to watch until the end to see their touching twist.

Click through the slideshow to check out the most touching holiday commercials of 2016…
Photos: YouTube
