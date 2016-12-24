Zara Tindall Suffers Miscarriage, Loses Second Child

Top Stories
Zara Tindall, the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, has suffered a miscarriage.

The 35-year-old royal and Olympic equestrian was expecting her second child this spring with husband Mike Tindall, a former rugby player.

“At this difficult time, we ask that everyone respects their privacy,” a rep for the couple said in a statement to BBC while confirming the sad loss.

Zara and Mike are the parents to a two-year-old daughter named Mia.

For those that don’t know, Zara is the daughter of Princess Anne, aka the Princess Royal.
  • Be kind to one another.

    Doesn’t matter who you are, it’s a difficult time. My heart goes out to them.

