Sat, 24 December 2016 at 9:05 pm
Zoe Kravitz & Karl Glusman Hit the Beach on Christmas Eve!
Zoe Kravitz and Karl Glusman are enjoying a beachside vacation for the holidays and they have put their hot bodies on display again!
The couple was spotted going for a swim in the warm weather on Saturday afternoon (December 24) in Miami, Fla.
Zoe and Karl were spotted the day before showing off a lot of PDA while going for a dip in the water.
You can currently see Karl on the big screen in a major role in Tom Ford‘s Nocturnal Animals.
20+ pictures inside of Zoe Kravitz and Karl Glusman at the beach…
Photos: AKM-GSI
