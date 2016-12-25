Adam Driver Gave His Friends Kylo Ren Gifts for Christmas!

If you got a Kylo Ren gift for Christmas this year, it’s likely to be a similar gift given out by Adam Driver!

The 33-year-old actor played the role in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and he was so amused by all of the toys modeled around his character that he decided to give out the gifts for the holidays this year.

When Jimmy Fallon mentioned on his Friday (December 23) episode of The Tonight Show that people are buying Kylo Ren gifts this season, Adam said he is one of them.

“I give it to people too because I think it’s funny,” Adam said. “I give it to my adult male friends.”



