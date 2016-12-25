Top Stories
Sun, 25 December 2016 at 10:42 pm

Adam Levine Goes Blond Again for First Christmas as a Dad!

Adam Levine Goes Blond Again for First Christmas as a Dad!

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are celebrating their first Christmas as parents and they shared a cute photo with daughter Dusty Rose on the holiday!

The 27-year-old model snapped a selfie while holding her baby girl by the tree and she posted it to her Instagram account.

Behati also posted a cute Boomerang clip of her and Adam giving each other Christmas kisses. Something that you might notice is that he has dyed his hair blond again!

Adam took to his page to show off an impressive video of him making a free-throw shot from the half-court mark on a basketball court. Watch the video below.

With one percent battery. I've always been clutch like that.

A video posted by Adam Levine (@adamlevine) on

Click inside to see more videos from the hot couple…

Rushed it a little. I was excited to hit a golf ball off of a mountain.

A video posted by Adam Levine (@adamlevine) on

