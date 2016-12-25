Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Wears a Lip Ring to Kardashian Christmas Party 2016!

Here's How Celebs Are Celebrating Christmas!

Harrison Ford & 'Star Wars' Actors Send Love to Carrie Fisher

So, Was Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna' Fight Real or Fake?

Sun, 25 December 2016 at 12:28 am

'Alien: Covenant' Trailer Brings Us a New Bloody Shower Scene

'Alien: Covenant' Trailer Brings Us a New Bloody Shower Scene

The new trailer for Alien: Covenant is filled with some intense moments, including the return of the facehugger egg and a shower scene that is bloody as can be.

It appears to be Callie Hernandez and Jussie Smollett in the shower together, and judging by the bloody mess, we’re guessing that things don’t turn out well for the Empire actor.

Alien: Covenant is the sequel to Prometheus and it also stars Katherine Waterston, Michael Fassbender, Billy Crudup, Danny McBride, Demian Bichir, Carmen Ejogo, Amy Seimetz, Nathaniel Dean, Alexander England, and Benjamin Rigby.

Here is the synopsis: “The crew of the colony ship Covenant, bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, discovers what they think is an uncharted paradise, but is actually a dark, dangerous world. When they uncover a threat beyond their imagination, they must attempt a harrowing escape.”

The movie is directed by Ridley Scott and it will hit theaters on May 19.


Alien: Covenant | Official Trailer
Photos: 20th Century Fox
  • Hypnotist

    uhhh, it doesn’t look like anyone went to find the bald aliens. This looks like Prometheus the remix, not Prometheus sequel.

