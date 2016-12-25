'Alien: Covenant' Trailer Brings Us a New Bloody Shower Scene

The new trailer for Alien: Covenant is filled with some intense moments, including the return of the facehugger egg and a shower scene that is bloody as can be.

It appears to be Callie Hernandez and Jussie Smollett in the shower together, and judging by the bloody mess, we’re guessing that things don’t turn out well for the Empire actor.

Alien: Covenant is the sequel to Prometheus and it also stars Katherine Waterston, Michael Fassbender, Billy Crudup, Danny McBride, Demian Bichir, Carmen Ejogo, Amy Seimetz, Nathaniel Dean, Alexander England, and Benjamin Rigby.

Here is the synopsis: “The crew of the colony ship Covenant, bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, discovers what they think is an uncharted paradise, but is actually a dark, dangerous world. When they uncover a threat beyond their imagination, they must attempt a harrowing escape.”

The movie is directed by Ridley Scott and it will hit theaters on May 19.



Alien: Covenant | Official Trailer