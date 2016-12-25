Andrew Garfield & His Parents Go Shopping Together for Last Minute Holiday Gifts

Andrew Garfield spent the holidays with his parents this year and they were spotted getting in some last minute shopping before the first night of Hanukkah!

The 33-year-old actor, who has mentioned in interviews in the past that he is proud to be Jewish, was spotted at Skylight Books on Saturday (December 24) in Silver Lake, Calif.

Andrew looked to be in great spirits while spending quality time with his family.

We are looking forward to seeing Andrew at the Golden Globes in a couple of weeks, where he is nominated for the Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama award for his work in Hacksaw Ridge.

15+ pictures inside of Andrew Garfield shopping with his parents…