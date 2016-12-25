Are the Jonas Brothers Reuniting?! Only on Christmas!

Top Stories
The Jonas Brothers are spending Christmas together, but don’t expect them to be spending time together in the studio anytime soon!

Kevin, Joe, Nick, and “Bonus Jonas” Frankie posed for a cute photo together around the tree on Christmas Eve and teased the reunion of the band.

“We’re gettin the band back together… ha just kidding.. at least just for the holidays,” Nick captioned the photo on Instagram. “I love my brothers so much after all we’ve been through together to know I can always rely on these guys no matter what is the greatest feeling in the world. Kevin, joe and Frankie. You are my best friends and I love you so much.”

Nick and Joe both posted adorable photos holding their baby niece Valentina as well. See all of the family photos in the gallery!
Just Jared on Facebook
jonas brothers christmas photos 01
jonas brothers christmas photos 02
jonas brothers christmas photos 03
jonas brothers christmas photos 04
jonas brothers christmas photos 05

Photos: Instagram
Posted to: 2016 Christmas, Alena Jonas, Celebrity Babies, Christmas, Danielle Jonas, Frankie Jonas, Joe Jonas, Jonas Brothers, Kevin Jonas, Nick Jonas, Valentina Jonas

  • ivvie

    Omg yessss they should reunite………and then disappear together.

  • carrie.rhodes.1993

