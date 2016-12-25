Armie Hammer's 2016 Christmas Card is Too Adorable!
Armie Hammer and his wife Elizabeth have a tradition of making a family Christmas card every year and their card for 2016 is adorable!
The 30-year-old Nocturnal Animals actor is seen pictured with Elizabeth – who is currently pregnant with their second child – their daughter Harper, and their dog Archie.
“Merry Christmas and Happy Everything, from our family to yours! ❤️️,” Elizabeth captioned the image on her Instagram account.
Make sure to check out the family’s Christmas card from last year, in which Harper had just turned one.
