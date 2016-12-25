Top Stories
Carrie Fisher's Mom Debbie Reynolds Shares Status Update

Carrie Fisher's Mom Debbie Reynolds Shares Status Update

Kim Kardashian Wears a Lip Ring to Kardashian Christmas Party 2016!

Kim Kardashian Wears a Lip Ring to Kardashian Christmas Party 2016!

Celebs Share Their Christmas Tree Photos - See 42 Festive Pics!

Celebs Share Their Christmas Tree Photos - See 42 Festive Pics!

Where is This Year's Kardashian Christmas Card?

Where is This Year's Kardashian Christmas Card?

Sun, 25 December 2016 at 4:13 pm

Bella Thorne Says 2016 Was an 'Emotional Train-Wreck' Year

Bella Thorne Says 2016 Was an 'Emotional Train-Wreck' Year

Bella Thorne is opening up about the highs and lows of her year in a Christmas Day tweet to her fans.

The 19-year-old actress ended 2016 involved in a controversial love triangle between ex-boyfriend Tyler Posey and recent fling Charlie Puth. Her relationship with Charlie ended over Twitter after he read a dated interview that made him believe she was still with Tyler, even though they had broken up already.

Click inside to read what Bella Thorne tweeted about her “clusterf–k” of a year…

“Wow this year was the happiest and saddest of times for me❤️ an emotional-train wreck-clusterf–k #merrychristmas,” Bella tweeted.

Bella‘s year had highs like shooting her upcoming Freeform series Famous in Love, but also featured lows like her break-ups with Tyler, Charlie, and longtime boyfriend Gregg Sulkin.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Bella Thorne

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • See what happened when Ivanka Trump's harasser touched down in San Francisco after his flight - TMZ
  • Did a sex tape featuring Kylie Jenner and Tyga leak online? - Gossip Cop
  • Stream Shawn Mendes' new album Live at Madison Square Garden! - Just Jared Jr
  • Was Leonardo DiCaprio spotted partying with models behind Nina Agdal's back? - Radar
  • Watch Will Smith and Helen Mirren in this very alternative Christmas message - Lainey Gossip
  • Justin Timberlake spills all in his latest interview - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lee

    Hope she got a brain cell for xmas.

  • Juan Cocco

    SHE LOOKS LIKE JEFREE STAR

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here