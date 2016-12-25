Bella Thorne Says 2016 Was an 'Emotional Train-Wreck' Year

Bella Thorne is opening up about the highs and lows of her year in a Christmas Day tweet to her fans.

The 19-year-old actress ended 2016 involved in a controversial love triangle between ex-boyfriend Tyler Posey and recent fling Charlie Puth. Her relationship with Charlie ended over Twitter after he read a dated interview that made him believe she was still with Tyler, even though they had broken up already.

Click inside to read what Bella Thorne tweeted about her “clusterf–k” of a year…

“Wow this year was the happiest and saddest of times for me❤️ an emotional-train wreck-clusterf–k #merrychristmas,” Bella tweeted.

Bella‘s year had highs like shooting her upcoming Freeform series Famous in Love, but also featured lows like her break-ups with Tyler, Charlie, and longtime boyfriend Gregg Sulkin.