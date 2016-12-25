Bella Thorne Says 2016 Was an 'Emotional Train-Wreck' Year
Bella Thorne is opening up about the highs and lows of her year in a Christmas Day tweet to her fans.
The 19-year-old actress ended 2016 involved in a controversial love triangle between ex-boyfriend Tyler Posey and recent fling Charlie Puth. Her relationship with Charlie ended over Twitter after he read a dated interview that made him believe she was still with Tyler, even though they had broken up already.
Click inside to read what Bella Thorne tweeted about her “clusterf–k” of a year…
“Wow this year was the happiest and saddest of times for me❤️ an emotional-train wreck-clusterf–k #merrychristmas,” Bella tweeted.
Bella‘s year had highs like shooting her upcoming Freeform series Famous in Love, but also featured lows like her break-ups with Tyler, Charlie, and longtime boyfriend Gregg Sulkin.
Wow this year was the happiest and saddest of times for me❤️ an emotional-train wreck-clusterfuck #merrychristmas
— bella thorne (@bellathorne) December 25, 2016
I can feel happiness/merry jollyness spreading throughout my cold bones
— bella thorne (@bellathorne) December 25, 2016