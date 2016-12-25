Top Stories
Carrie Fisher's Mom Debbie Reynolds Shares Status Update

Carrie Fisher's Mom Debbie Reynolds Shares Status Update

Kim Kardashian Wears a Lip Ring to Kardashian Christmas Party 2016!

Kim Kardashian Wears a Lip Ring to Kardashian Christmas Party 2016!

Celebs Share Their Christmas Tree Photos - See 42 Festive Pics!

Celebs Share Their Christmas Tree Photos - See 42 Festive Pics!

Where is This Year's Kardashian Christmas Card?

Where is This Year's Kardashian Christmas Card?

Sun, 25 December 2016 at 3:17 pm

Celebs Share Their Christmas Tree Photos - See 42 Festive Pics!

Next Slide »

Celebs Share Their Christmas Tree Photos - See 42 Festive Pics!

It’s Christmas Eve and by now, everyone should have their Christmas trees set up for the big day, so let’s take a look at how celebs are decorating their homes for the holiday!

Stars have been taking to their social media pages all week long to share festive photos from inside their homes and it’s been getting us so excited for Christmas.

We have gathered a bunch of the best photos from celebs like Jessica Simpson, Henry Cavill, Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky, Naomi Watts, Lily Aldridge, and so many more.

Click through the slideshow to see photos of celebs’ Christmas trees…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Instagram
Posted to: 2016 Christmas, Christmas

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • See what happened when Ivanka Trump's harasser touched down in San Francisco after his flight - TMZ
  • Did a sex tape featuring Kylie Jenner and Tyga leak online? - Gossip Cop
  • Stream Shawn Mendes' new album Live at Madison Square Garden! - Just Jared Jr
  • Was Leonardo DiCaprio spotted partying with models behind Nina Agdal's back? - Radar
  • Watch Will Smith and Helen Mirren in this very alternative Christmas message - Lainey Gossip
  • Justin Timberlake spills all in his latest interview - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Just Saying

    someoen needs to tell Elsa Pataky dressing like a teenager doesn’t look good even if you’re married to someone younger.

  • Danae

    As if there is anything interesting in seeing hundrends of identically decorated christmas trees because celebs don’t seem to think that decorating the tree yourself might actually be fun. Unless it looks good on Instagram because you can flash your pert derriere while hanging the candy canes.

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here