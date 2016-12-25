Disney Christmas Special 2016 - Full Performers List

Merry Christmas! ABC is celebrating the big day by airing the Disney Parks’ Magical Christmas Celebration special this morning at 10am/9c.

The pre-taped event is being hosted by Julianne and Derek Hough, who will take viewers around the Disney parks where the Christmas parade will take place and holiday performances will happen.

There are some big performers expected to perform during the annual event and we can’t wait to see all of the great clips!

A lot of these performers are the same talent who also lent their voices for the Thanksgiving special that aired last month.

Disney Parks’ Magical Christmas Celebration – Performers List

Garth Brooks

Alessia Cara

Sofia Carson

Kelly Clarkson

Gavin DeGraw

Jordan Fisher

OneRepublic

Trisha Yearwood

Disney Parks’ Magical Christmas Celebration – Celeb Guests

Good Morning America‘s Jesse Palmer

Modern Family‘s Aubrey Anderson-Emmons

Black-ish‘s Miles Brown