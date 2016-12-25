Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Wears a Lip Ring to Kardashian Christmas Party 2016!

Here's How Celebs Are Celebrating Christmas!

Harrison Ford & 'Star Wars' Actors Send Love to Carrie Fisher

So, Was Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna' Fight Real or Fake?

Sun, 25 December 2016 at 7:30 am

Disney Christmas Special 2016 - Full Performers List

Disney Christmas Special 2016 - Full Performers List

Merry Christmas! ABC is celebrating the big day by airing the Disney Parks’ Magical Christmas Celebration special this morning at 10am/9c.

The pre-taped event is being hosted by Julianne and Derek Hough, who will take viewers around the Disney parks where the Christmas parade will take place and holiday performances will happen.

There are some big performers expected to perform during the annual event and we can’t wait to see all of the great clips!

A lot of these performers are the same talent who also lent their voices for the Thanksgiving special that aired last month.

Click inside now to view the full list of performers…

Disney Parks’ Magical Christmas Celebration – Performers List

Garth Brooks
Alessia Cara
Sofia Carson
Kelly Clarkson
Gavin DeGraw
Jordan Fisher
OneRepublic
Trisha Yearwood

Disney Parks’ Magical Christmas Celebration – Celeb Guests

Good Morning America‘s Jesse Palmer
Modern Family‘s Aubrey Anderson-Emmons
Black-ish‘s Miles Brown
Photos: ABC
Posted to: 2016 Christmas, Christmas

