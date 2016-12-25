Top Stories
George Michael Dead at 53 - RIP

George Michael Dead at 53 - RIP

Carrie Fisher's Mom Debbie Reynolds Shares Status Update

Carrie Fisher's Mom Debbie Reynolds Shares Status Update

Celebs Share Their Christmas Tree Photos - See 42 Festive Pics!

Celebs Share Their Christmas Tree Photos - See 42 Festive Pics!

Where is This Year's Kardashian Christmas Card?

Where is This Year's Kardashian Christmas Card?

Sun, 25 December 2016 at 10:55 pm

Doctor Who's New Companion Makes Debut in Season 10 Trailer!

Doctor Who's New Companion Makes Debut in Season 10 Trailer!

The season ten trailer of Doctor Who has arrived amid the series’ Christmas special, which aired this evening.

The trailer for the upcoming season gives us a look at the new companion, Bill Potts, played by newcomer Pearl Mackie. She will be joining Peter Capaldi on the BBC America series this spring.

Pearl is mainly a stage actress and this is her most mainstream role to date. We can’t wait to get to know her through the series!

ARE YOU EXCITED for the upcoming tenth season of Doctor Who?


DOCTOR WHO SEASON 10 – Returns This Spring on BBC America
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: BBC America
Posted to: Doctor Who, Pearl Mackie, Peter Capaldi, Television

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • How has inauguration news affected Jackie Evancho's sales? - TMZ
  • These are the top 10 celeb weddings of 2016 - Gossip Cop
  • Miley Cyrus explains why she's sad on Christmas - Just Jared Jr
  • The 15 sexiest social media snaps of 2016 - Radar
  • Has Zayn Malik popped the question to Gigi Hadid? - Lainey Gossip
  • Hollywood pays tribute to the late George Michael - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here