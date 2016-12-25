Doctor Who's New Companion Makes Debut in Season 10 Trailer!

The season ten trailer of Doctor Who has arrived amid the series’ Christmas special, which aired this evening.

The trailer for the upcoming season gives us a look at the new companion, Bill Potts, played by newcomer Pearl Mackie. She will be joining Peter Capaldi on the BBC America series this spring.

Pearl is mainly a stage actress and this is her most mainstream role to date. We can’t wait to get to know her through the series!

