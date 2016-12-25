Top Stories
George Michael Dead at 53 - RIP

George Michael Dead at 53 - RIP

Carrie Fisher's Mom Debbie Reynolds Shares Status Update

Carrie Fisher's Mom Debbie Reynolds Shares Status Update

Celebs Share Their Christmas Tree Photos - See 42 Festive Pics!

Celebs Share Their Christmas Tree Photos - See 42 Festive Pics!

Where is This Year's Kardashian Christmas Card?

Where is This Year's Kardashian Christmas Card?

Sun, 25 December 2016 at 8:51 pm

Donald Trump Joins Midnight Mass in Palm Beach

Donald Trump Joins Midnight Mass in Palm Beach

Donald Trump sings along to hymns during the late night Midnight Mass at Bethesda-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church on Sunday (December 25) in Palm Beach, Fla.

The 70-year-old President-elect and Melania Trump were married in the same church back in 2005.

Just last week, it was announced that the Mormon Tabernacle Choir will be singing at Trump‘s inauguration on Friday, January 20th. The 360-member singing group has performed at five previous inaugurations: the swearing-in ceremonies for Lyndon B. Johnson, Richard Nixon, and George H.W. Bush, in addition to parades for both Bushes and Ronald Reagan.

Earlier today, Donald was seemingly compared to Jesus Christ by Reince Priebus, the chairman of the Republican National Convention and the future chief of staff for Trump.

10+ pictures inside of Donald Trump attending Midnight Mass…
Just Jared on Facebook
donald trump christmas day service 01
donald trump christmas day service 02
donald trump christmas day service 03
donald trump christmas day service 04
donald trump christmas day service 05
donald trump christmas day service 06
donald trump christmas day service 07
donald trump christmas day service 08
donald trump christmas day service 09
donald trump christmas day service 10
donald trump christmas day service 11
donald trump christmas day service 12
donald trump christmas day service 13
donald trump christmas day service 14
donald trump christmas day service 15
donald trump christmas day service 16
donald trump christmas day service 17

Photos: AKM-GSI
Posted to: 2016 Christmas, Christmas, Donald Trump

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • How has inauguration news affected Jackie Evancho's sales? - TMZ
  • These are the top 10 celeb weddings of 2016 - Gossip Cop
  • Miley Cyrus explains why she's sad on Christmas - Just Jared Jr
  • The 15 sexiest social media snaps of 2016 - Radar
  • Has Zayn Malik popped the question to Gigi Hadid? - Lainey Gossip
  • Hollywood pays tribute to the late George Michael - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here