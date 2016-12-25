Donald Trump Joins Midnight Mass in Palm Beach

Donald Trump sings along to hymns during the late night Midnight Mass at Bethesda-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church on Sunday (December 25) in Palm Beach, Fla.

The 70-year-old President-elect and Melania Trump were married in the same church back in 2005.

Just last week, it was announced that the Mormon Tabernacle Choir will be singing at Trump‘s inauguration on Friday, January 20th. The 360-member singing group has performed at five previous inaugurations: the swearing-in ceremonies for Lyndon B. Johnson, Richard Nixon, and George H.W. Bush, in addition to parades for both Bushes and Ronald Reagan.

Earlier today, Donald was seemingly compared to Jesus Christ by Reince Priebus, the chairman of the Republican National Convention and the future chief of staff for Trump.

