Donald Trump's Chief of Staff Seemingly Compares Him to Jesus

Reince Priebus, the chairman of the Republican National Convention and the future chief of staff for Donald Trump, has seemingly compared the President-elect to Jesus in a Christmas Day message.

“Over two millennia ago, a new hope was born into the world, a Savior who would offer the promise of salvation to all mankind. Just as the three wise men did on that night, this Christmas heralds a time to celebrate the good news of a new King,” the message read.

Many people have interpreted the message as Trump being referred to as the “new King.”

Sean Spicer, the incoming White House press secretary, has slammed suggestions that the message is referring to Trump.

“Christ is the King. He was born today so we could be saved. Its sad & disappointing you are politicizing such a holy day,” he tweeted.