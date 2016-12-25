Top Stories
Carrie Fisher's Mom Debbie Reynolds Shares Status Update

Carrie Fisher's Mom Debbie Reynolds Shares Status Update

Kim Kardashian Wears a Lip Ring to Kardashian Christmas Party 2016!

Kim Kardashian Wears a Lip Ring to Kardashian Christmas Party 2016!

Celebs Share Their Christmas Tree Photos - See 42 Festive Pics!

Celebs Share Their Christmas Tree Photos - See 42 Festive Pics!

Where is This Year's Kardashian Christmas Card?

Where is This Year's Kardashian Christmas Card?

Sun, 25 December 2016 at 3:54 pm

Donald Trump's Chief of Staff Seemingly Compares Him to Jesus

Donald Trump's Chief of Staff Seemingly Compares Him to Jesus

Reince Priebus, the chairman of the Republican National Convention and the future chief of staff for Donald Trump, has seemingly compared the President-elect to Jesus in a Christmas Day message.

“Over two millennia ago, a new hope was born into the world, a Savior who would offer the promise of salvation to all mankind. Just as the three wise men did on that night, this Christmas heralds a time to celebrate the good news of a new King,” the message read.

Many people have interpreted the message as Trump being referred to as the “new King.”

Sean Spicer, the incoming White House press secretary, has slammed suggestions that the message is referring to Trump.

“Christ is the King. He was born today so we could be saved. Its sad & disappointing you are politicizing such a holy day,” he tweeted.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Donald Trump, Reince Priebus

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • See what happened when Ivanka Trump's harasser touched down in San Francisco after his flight - TMZ
  • Did a sex tape featuring Kylie Jenner and Tyga leak online? - Gossip Cop
  • Stream Shawn Mendes' new album Live at Madison Square Garden! - Just Jared Jr
  • Was Leonardo DiCaprio spotted partying with models behind Nina Agdal's back? - Radar
  • Watch Will Smith and Helen Mirren in this very alternative Christmas message - Lainey Gossip
  • Justin Timberlake spills all in his latest interview - The Hollywood Reporter
  • kittenparanoia

    excuse me, I just threw up a little bit in my mouth…

  • j b

    Actually Donald Trump is the opposite of Jesus and the predicted Antichrist that the Bible all warned us about. He gained his office and power exactly th way that the story said he would.

  • Ophelia

    I don’t even know what to say.. that’s just ugh!

  • http://hisblossombunny.tumblr.com/ NerdyBirdy

    Reince Priebus sounds like a Harry Potter name

  • Roger Dodger

    Coming from Rancid Penis, his words are worthless.
    #desperatetokeephisjob

  • Lili

    Lol. I don’t know whats more sad that he believes that Jesus is born the 25th showing he knows nothing about history and christianity or that he compares a filthy rich, a morally depraved, dangerous man to Jesus. I’m not american (so I dont know him) I’m not even that into religion but at least I’ve read the New Testament unlike this guy.

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here