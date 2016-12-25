Top Stories
George Michael Dead at 53 - RIP

Carrie Fisher's Mom Debbie Reynolds Shares Status Update

Celebs Share Their Christmas Tree Photos - See 42 Festive Pics!

Where is This Year's Kardashian Christmas Card?

Sun, 25 December 2016 at 10:08 pm

Even Stevens' Christy Carlson Romano Gives Birth to First Child!

Christy Carlson Romano has welcomed her first child into the world!

The 32-year-old actress, best known for her work on Disney Channel’s Even Stevens and Kim Possible, gave birth at around 4pm on Saturday (December 24) in Los Angeles.

Christy and husband Brendan Rooney named their baby girl Isabella Victoria Rooney. She weighed in at 7 lbs., 15 oz. and measured 21 inches long.

“Joy doesn’t begin to express how we feel this Christmas!” Christy told People. “Isabella is the greatest thing to ever happen to us and we are truly grateful to all those who have supported us during this special and momentous time.”

Congrats to the happy family on the new addition!
