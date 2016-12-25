Top Stories
Carrie Fisher's Mom Debbie Reynolds Shares Status Update

Carrie Fisher's Mom Debbie Reynolds Shares Status Update

Kim Kardashian Wears a Lip Ring to Kardashian Christmas Party 2016!

Kim Kardashian Wears a Lip Ring to Kardashian Christmas Party 2016!

Celebs Share Their Christmas Tree Photos - See 42 Festive Pics!

Celebs Share Their Christmas Tree Photos - See 42 Festive Pics!

Where is This Year's Kardashian Christmas Card?

Where is This Year's Kardashian Christmas Card?

Sun, 25 December 2016 at 12:43 pm

Fergie & Josh Duhamel Took the Cutest Santa Picture Ever!

Fergie & Josh Duhamel Took the Cutest Santa Picture Ever!

Does it get any cuter than this?! Fergie and Josh Duhamel hammed it up while posing for a photo with Santa Claus along with their son Axl!

Both of the stars took to their social media accounts to share the adorable photo.

“Santa baby 🎅🏻🎅🏻😂😂,” Fergie captioned the image on her Instagram page.

Make sure to see the family’s super cute Christmas card!

Pictured inside: Josh showing off his muscles in a tank top while getting in a pre-holiday workout at the gym on Friday (December 23) in Santa Monica, Calif.
Just Jared on Facebook
fergie josh duhamel took the cutest santa picture ever 01
fergie josh duhamel took the cutest santa picture ever 02
fergie josh duhamel took the cutest santa picture ever 03
fergie josh duhamel took the cutest santa picture ever 04
fergie josh duhamel took the cutest santa picture ever 05
fergie josh duhamel took the cutest santa picture ever 06
fergie josh duhamel took the cutest santa picture ever 07
fergie josh duhamel took the cutest santa picture ever 08
fergie josh duhamel took the cutest santa picture ever 09
fergie josh duhamel took the cutest santa picture ever 10
fergie josh duhamel took the cutest santa picture ever 11
fergie josh duhamel took the cutest santa picture ever 12
fergie josh duhamel took the cutest santa picture ever 13
fergie josh duhamel took the cutest santa picture ever 14
fergie josh duhamel took the cutest santa picture ever 15
fergie josh duhamel took the cutest santa picture ever 16
fergie josh duhamel took the cutest santa picture ever 17
fergie josh duhamel took the cutest santa picture ever 18
fergie josh duhamel took the cutest santa picture ever 19
fergie josh duhamel took the cutest santa picture ever 20

Photos: AKM-GSI, Instagram
Posted to: 2016 Christmas, Axl Duhamel, Celebrity Babies, Christmas, Fergie, Josh Duhamel

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • See what happened when Ivanka Trump's harasser touched down in San Francisco after his flight - TMZ
  • Did a sex tape featuring Kylie Jenner and Tyga leak online? - Gossip Cop
  • Stream Shawn Mendes' new album Live at Madison Square Garden! - Just Jared Jr
  • Was Leonardo DiCaprio spotted partying with models behind Nina Agdal's back? - Radar
  • Watch Will Smith and Helen Mirren in this very alternative Christmas message - Lainey Gossip
  • Justin Timberlake spills all in his latest interview - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here