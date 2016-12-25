Fergie & Josh Duhamel Took the Cutest Santa Picture Ever!

Does it get any cuter than this?! Fergie and Josh Duhamel hammed it up while posing for a photo with Santa Claus along with their son Axl!

Both of the stars took to their social media accounts to share the adorable photo.

“Santa baby 🎅🏻🎅🏻😂😂,” Fergie captioned the image on her Instagram page.

Make sure to see the family’s super cute Christmas card!

Pictured inside: Josh showing off his muscles in a tank top while getting in a pre-holiday workout at the gym on Friday (December 23) in Santa Monica, Calif.