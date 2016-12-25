Sun, 25 December 2016 at 12:43 pm
Fergie & Josh Duhamel Took the Cutest Santa Picture Ever!
Does it get any cuter than this?! Fergie and Josh Duhamel hammed it up while posing for a photo with Santa Claus along with their son Axl!
Both of the stars took to their social media accounts to share the adorable photo.
“Santa baby 🎅🏻🎅🏻😂😂,” Fergie captioned the image on her Instagram page.
Make sure to see the family’s super cute Christmas card!
Pictured inside: Josh showing off his muscles in a tank top while getting in a pre-holiday workout at the gym on Friday (December 23) in Santa Monica, Calif.
Photos: AKM-GSI, Instagram
