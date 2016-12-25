George Michael Dead at 53 - RIP

Former Wham! singer George Michael has died at the age of 53 on Christmas Day.

His publicist released a confirmation to BBC, saying, “It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period. The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage.”

Michael was born Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou and in the 1980′s, he launched his career with the group Wham! before going solo. He’s impressively sold more than 100 million albums throughout his almost four decade-long career.

RIP George Michael. You will be missed!