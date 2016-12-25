Top Stories
George Michael Dead at 53 - RIP

Carrie Fisher's Mom Debbie Reynolds Shares Status Update

Celebs Share Their Christmas Tree Photos - See 42 Festive Pics!

Where is This Year's Kardashian Christmas Card?

Sun, 25 December 2016 at 8:17 pm

George Michael's Cause of Death Revealed

How did George Michael die?

The former Wham! singer died of heart failure on Christmas Day, confirmed THR.

“It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period,” his rep said earlier. “The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage.”

And if you missed it, check out all of the celeb reactions mourning George‘s death.

RIP George Michael. You were a legend!


Wham! – “Last Christmas”
RIP

