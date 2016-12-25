George Michael's Cause of Death Revealed

How did George Michael die?

The former Wham! singer died of heart failure on Christmas Day, confirmed THR.

“It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period,” his rep said earlier. “The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage.”

RIP George Michael. You were a legend!



Wham! – “Last Christmas”