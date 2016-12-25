Gwyneth Paltrow & Chris Martin Catch a Broadway Show with the Kids!

Gwyneth Paltrow and her ex-husband Chris Martin kicked off the holiday weekend by catching a Broadway show with their kids!

The 44-year-old actress and the 39-year-old singer went to a performance of the musical Holiday Inn on Friday night (December 23) in New York City.

The former couple was also joined by Gwyneth‘s mother Blythe Danner for the family outing.

Earlier in the day, Chris was spotted going solo while running some errands around town.

