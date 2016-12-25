Henry Cavill & Dwyane Johnson Tease a Superman/Black Adam Movie on Christmas

It looks like a movie starring Henry Cavill and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as characters from the DC Comics library is a possibility!

The guys both put up the same photo on their social media accounts on Christmas Day teasing a possible collaboration for their characters Superman and Black Adam.

Henry of course has played Superman in Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and the upcoming Justice League. Dwayne is set to play Black Adam in an upcoming Shazam movie.

“Merry Christmas a Happy New Year from Superman and Black Adam @therock . Today we drink like gentleman and come together as friends. We’re excited for what the future brings.. #DangerousGentleman #DCWorldsWillCollide #Superman,” Henry captioned the below Instagram photo.

Dwayne posted the same photo with a nearly identical caption.