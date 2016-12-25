Isaiah Mustafa Gets Engaged, Narrates His Drone-Posal Video!

Isaiah Mustafa, best known for his Old Spice commercials and for starring on Freeform’s Shadowhunters, has gotten engaged!

The 42-year-old actor popped the question during a Christmas vacation to New Zealand with his new fiancee Lisa Mitchell.

Isaiah filmed his proposal by flying a drone above them on the beach and he narrated the video he posted to his Twitter account.

“When she thinks you’re taking drone shots for your ‘travel blog,’ but you propose,” Isaiah says while narrating the video. Congrats to the happy couple on the great news!