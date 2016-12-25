Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Wears a Lip Ring to Kardashian Christmas Party 2016!

Kim Kardashian Wears a Lip Ring to Kardashian Christmas Party 2016!

Here's How Celebs Are Celebrating Christmas!

Here's How Celebs Are Celebrating Christmas!

Harrison Ford &amp; 'Star Wars' Actors Send Love to Carrie Fisher

Harrison Ford & 'Star Wars' Actors Send Love to Carrie Fisher

So, Was Rob Kardashian &amp; Blac Chyna' Fight Real or Fake?

So, Was Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna' Fight Real or Fake?

Sun, 25 December 2016 at 11:51 am

Isaiah Mustafa Gets Engaged, Narrates His Drone-Posal Video!

Isaiah Mustafa Gets Engaged, Narrates His Drone-Posal Video!

Isaiah Mustafa, best known for his Old Spice commercials and for starring on Freeform’s Shadowhunters, has gotten engaged!

The 42-year-old actor popped the question during a Christmas vacation to New Zealand with his new fiancee Lisa Mitchell.

Isaiah filmed his proposal by flying a drone above them on the beach and he narrated the video he posted to his Twitter account.

“When she thinks you’re taking drone shots for your ‘travel blog,’ but you propose,” Isaiah says while narrating the video. Congrats to the happy couple on the great news!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Engaged, Isaiah Mustafa, Lisa Mitchell

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • See what happened when Ivanka Trump's harasser touched down in San Francisco after his flight - TMZ
  • Did a sex tape featuring Kylie Jenner and Tyga leak online? - Gossip Cop
  • Stream Shawn Mendes' new album Live at Madison Square Garden! - Just Jared Jr
  • Was Leonardo DiCaprio spotted partying with models behind Nina Agdal's back? - Radar
  • Watch Will Smith and Helen Mirren in this very alternative Christmas message - Lainey Gossip
  • Justin Timberlake spills all in his latest interview - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here