Jake Gyllenhaal Takes His Dog Atticus for a Christmas Eve Walk

Jake Gyllenhaal is all bundled up while taking his dog Atticus for a walk around town on Christmas Eve.

The 36-year-old actor was spotted walking his beloved pet pooch on Saturday (December 24) in New York City. He left Atticus outside of a restaurant for a few minutes while picking up some food before heading home.

Jake will be spending a lot more time in the Big Apple as he is heading back to Broadway this winter in the revival of the musical Sunday in the Park with George.