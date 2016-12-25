Top Stories
Carrie Fisher's Mom Debbie Reynolds Shares Status Update

Carrie Fisher's Mom Debbie Reynolds Shares Status Update

Kim Kardashian Wears a Lip Ring to Kardashian Christmas Party 2016!

Kim Kardashian Wears a Lip Ring to Kardashian Christmas Party 2016!

Celebs Share Their Christmas Tree Photos - See 42 Festive Pics!

Celebs Share Their Christmas Tree Photos - See 42 Festive Pics!

Where is This Year's Kardashian Christmas Card?

Where is This Year's Kardashian Christmas Card?

Sun, 25 December 2016 at 2:22 pm

Jake Gyllenhaal Takes His Dog Atticus for a Christmas Eve Walk

Jake Gyllenhaal Takes His Dog Atticus for a Christmas Eve Walk

Jake Gyllenhaal is all bundled up while taking his dog Atticus for a walk around town on Christmas Eve.

The 36-year-old actor was spotted walking his beloved pet pooch on Saturday (December 24) in New York City. He left Atticus outside of a restaurant for a few minutes while picking up some food before heading home.

Jake will be spending a lot more time in the Big Apple as he is heading back to Broadway this winter in the revival of the musical Sunday in the Park with George.
Just Jared on Facebook
jake gyllenhaal takes his dog atticus for a christmas eve walk 01
jake gyllenhaal takes his dog atticus for a christmas eve walk 02
jake gyllenhaal takes his dog atticus for a christmas eve walk 03
jake gyllenhaal takes his dog atticus for a christmas eve walk 04
jake gyllenhaal takes his dog atticus for a christmas eve walk 05

Photos: INSTARimages.com
Posted to: Celebrity Pets, Jake Gyllenhaal

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • See what happened when Ivanka Trump's harasser touched down in San Francisco after his flight - TMZ
  • Did a sex tape featuring Kylie Jenner and Tyga leak online? - Gossip Cop
  • Stream Shawn Mendes' new album Live at Madison Square Garden! - Just Jared Jr
  • Was Leonardo DiCaprio spotted partying with models behind Nina Agdal's back? - Radar
  • Watch Will Smith and Helen Mirren in this very alternative Christmas message - Lainey Gossip
  • Justin Timberlake spills all in his latest interview - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here