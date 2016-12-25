Jude Law Plays Santa Claus on Christmas Day

Jude Law plays Santa for a day as he delivers a few Christmas presents to a home in London on Sunday (December 25).

The 43-year-old British actor has been spending sweet quality couple time with his girlfriend Phillipa Coan. They were just spotted ice skating together in Central Park!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jude Law

And just last month, tennis enthusiasts Jude and Phillipa attended the ATP World Tour Finals in London.

And on January 20th, Jude‘s new HBO series The Young Pope will premiere on HBO. If you missed it, watch the Pope teaser!

15+ pictures inside of Jude Law playing Santa Claus…