Julianne Hough Shares Her Secrets for Creating a Relaxing Home Environment

Julianne Hough takes fans inside her home during her latest photo shoot for Better Homes and Gardens‘ January 2017 issue, on newsstands now.

Here’s what the 28-year-old dancer and actress had to share with the mag:

On creating her relaxing living space: “My life is instant. I’m always on the go, and I travel a lot. So to balance it all, I’ve created a safe, special place where I feel like my true self.”

On her design style: “Muted, earthy greens, browns, blues and some yellows feel grounded and protected. But I also love pops of color. They symbolize pure joy.”

On picking unique pieces for her home: “Rather than buying on trend, [interior designer] Jake [Arnold] and I were both attracted to things that felt timeless. I like it when you can’t tell an objects age, when you don’t know whether it’s brand new or a century old.”

On her love of furniture shopping: “I’ll browse a furniture store over a clothing store any day. I appreciate a vase, chair, or table for how much effort went into making it.”

