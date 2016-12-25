Top Stories
Carrie Fisher's Mom Debbie Reynolds Shares Status Update

Carrie Fisher's Mom Debbie Reynolds Shares Status Update

Kim Kardashian Wears a Lip Ring to Kardashian Christmas Party 2016!

Kim Kardashian Wears a Lip Ring to Kardashian Christmas Party 2016!

Celebs Share Their Christmas Tree Photos - See 42 Festive Pics!

Celebs Share Their Christmas Tree Photos - See 42 Festive Pics!

Where is This Year's Kardashian Christmas Card?

Where is This Year's Kardashian Christmas Card?

Sun, 25 December 2016 at 6:00 pm

Julianne Hough Shares Her Secrets for Creating a Relaxing Home Environment

Julianne Hough Shares Her Secrets for Creating a Relaxing Home Environment

Julianne Hough takes fans inside her home during her latest photo shoot for Better Homes and Gardens‘ January 2017 issue, on newsstands now.

Here’s what the 28-year-old dancer and actress had to share with the mag:

On creating her relaxing living space: “My life is instant. I’m always on the go, and I travel a lot. So to balance it all, I’ve created a safe, special place where I feel like my true self.”

On her design style: “Muted, earthy greens, browns, blues and some yellows feel grounded and protected. But I also love pops of color. They symbolize pure joy.”

On picking unique pieces for her home: “Rather than buying on trend, [interior designer] Jake [Arnold] and I were both attracted to things that felt timeless. I like it when you can’t tell an objects age, when you don’t know whether it’s brand new or a century old.”

On her love of furniture shopping: “I’ll browse a furniture store over a clothing store any day. I appreciate a vase, chair, or table for how much effort went into making it.”

For more from Julianne, visit BetterHomesandGardens.com.
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Julianne Hough, Magazine

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • See what happened when Ivanka Trump's harasser touched down in San Francisco after his flight - TMZ
  • Did a sex tape featuring Kylie Jenner and Tyga leak online? - Gossip Cop
  • Stream Shawn Mendes' new album Live at Madison Square Garden! - Just Jared Jr
  • Was Leonardo DiCaprio spotted partying with models behind Nina Agdal's back? - Radar
  • Watch Will Smith and Helen Mirren in this very alternative Christmas message - Lainey Gossip
  • Justin Timberlake spills all in his latest interview - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here