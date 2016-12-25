Kacey Musgraves Gets Engaged on Christmas Eve!

It’s safe to say that Kacey Musgraves is having a better Christmas than a lot of other people because she just got engaged!

The 28-year-old country singer’s boyfriend Ruston Kelly popped the question on Christmas Eve and she said yes, of course.

“I didn’t say yes…I said HELL YESSSS!!” Kacey captioned an Instagram photo of her engagement ring on her finger. “Last night the best man I’ve ever met got down on one knee in my little pink childhood home..in the same room I played with my ponies and barbies and asked me the easiest question I’ve ever been asked. ❤ I finally know what everyone means when they say ‘you just know.’”

Congrats to the happy couple on this exciting news!

Click inside to see the photo of Kacey Musgraves’ engagement ring…