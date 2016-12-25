Top Stories
Carrie Fisher's Mom Debbie Reynolds Shares Status Update

Carrie Fisher's Mom Debbie Reynolds Shares Status Update

Kim Kardashian Wears a Lip Ring to Kardashian Christmas Party 2016!

Kim Kardashian Wears a Lip Ring to Kardashian Christmas Party 2016!

Celebs Share Their Christmas Tree Photos - See 42 Festive Pics!

Celebs Share Their Christmas Tree Photos - See 42 Festive Pics!

Where is This Year's Kardashian Christmas Card?

Where is This Year's Kardashian Christmas Card?

Sun, 25 December 2016 at 12:27 pm

Kacey Musgraves Gets Engaged on Christmas Eve!

Kacey Musgraves Gets Engaged on Christmas Eve!

It’s safe to say that Kacey Musgraves is having a better Christmas than a lot of other people because she just got engaged!

The 28-year-old country singer’s boyfriend Ruston Kelly popped the question on Christmas Eve and she said yes, of course.

“I didn’t say yes…I said HELL YESSSS!!” Kacey captioned an Instagram photo of her engagement ring on her finger. “Last night the best man I’ve ever met got down on one knee in my little pink childhood home..in the same room I played with my ponies and barbies and asked me the easiest question I’ve ever been asked. ❤ I finally know what everyone means when they say ‘you just know.’”

Congrats to the happy couple on this exciting news!

Click inside to see the photo of Kacey Musgraves’ engagement ring…

A photo posted by KACEY MUSGRAVES (@spaceykacey) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2016 Christmas, Christmas, Engaged, Kacey Musgraves, Ruston Kelly

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • See what happened when Ivanka Trump's harasser touched down in San Francisco after his flight - TMZ
  • Did a sex tape featuring Kylie Jenner and Tyga leak online? - Gossip Cop
  • Stream Shawn Mendes' new album Live at Madison Square Garden! - Just Jared Jr
  • Was Leonardo DiCaprio spotted partying with models behind Nina Agdal's back? - Radar
  • Watch Will Smith and Helen Mirren in this very alternative Christmas message - Lainey Gossip
  • Justin Timberlake spills all in his latest interview - The Hollywood Reporter
  • ruth.burchette

    vsdvcsdvbsfvbg

  • ruth.burchette

    I’ve made $84 ,000 right now this year working online and I’m a full time university student . I’m taking advantage of a business online opportunity I discovered and also I’ve earned such decent money . It is seriously convenient to use and I am just so glad that I found out about that . The potential with this is unlimited . Here’s stuff that I do>>> http://secure09.weebly.com

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here