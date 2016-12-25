Kelsea Ballerini Is Engaged to Morgan Evans - See Her Ring!

Congratulations are in order for Kelsea Ballerini and her love Morgan Evans – they just got engaged!

The 23-year-old country singer announced the happy news on her Instagram account along with the story of how Morgan popped the question on Christmas day in the kitchen.

Kelsea also shared a photo of the ring and she looks ecstatic to be wearing it!

“This morning, 9 months and 13 days later, he got down on one knee in the kitchen while I was burning pancakes and asked me to marry him. Loving him has been the greatest gift of my life. And now I get to do it for life. #HECALLEDDIBS,” Kelsea captioned the below photo on Instagram.