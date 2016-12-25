Top Stories
Sun, 25 December 2016 at 1:13 pm

Kendall Jenner Meditates in a Bikini for Love Advent's Final Video

Kendall Jenner Meditates in a Bikini for Love Advent's Final Video

Kendall Jenner is the star of Love Magazine‘s final Advent video of 2016 and it features her meditating in a bikini among some not-so-peaceful conditions.

The 21-year-old model is seen sitting on a cloud while lightening flashes around her in the video directed by Liz Goldwyn.

The video also features a super cool cosmic background that changes colors throughout the one-minute clip.

Day 25 – Kendall Jenner by Liz Goldwyn (LOVE Advent 2016)
Photos: Love Magazine
  • Succubus

    They chose a lot of unattractive “models” for these clips.

  • Roger Dodger

    Has Kendall come out of the closet yet?

