Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Wears a Lip Ring to Kardashian Christmas Party 2016!

Kim Kardashian Wears a Lip Ring to Kardashian Christmas Party 2016!

Here's How Celebs Are Celebrating Christmas!

Here's How Celebs Are Celebrating Christmas!

Harrison Ford &amp; 'Star Wars' Actors Send Love to Carrie Fisher

Harrison Ford & 'Star Wars' Actors Send Love to Carrie Fisher

So, Was Rob Kardashian &amp; Blac Chyna' Fight Real or Fake?

So, Was Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna' Fight Real or Fake?

Sun, 25 December 2016 at 10:48 am

Lady Gaga & Elton John Are Spending Christmas Together in Aspen!

Lady Gaga & Elton John Are Spending Christmas Together in Aspen!

It looks like Lady Gaga and Elton John are spending the Christmas holiday together this year!

The singers were both spotted doing some Christmas Eve shopping at the Burberry store on Saturday (December 24) in Aspen, Col.

Gaga and Elton, who was joined by husband David Furnish, grabbed a bite to eat at White Tavern after their shopping trip.

“Though problems are challenging they often show the truth. We can stop & see it. You might even say there is a gift in them. 🎁Happy Holidays,” Gaga wrote on Twitter that day.
Just Jared on Facebook
lady gaga elton john are spending christmas together in aspen 01
lady gaga elton john are spending christmas together in aspen 02
lady gaga elton john are spending christmas together in aspen 03
lady gaga elton john are spending christmas together in aspen 04
lady gaga elton john are spending christmas together in aspen 05
lady gaga elton john are spending christmas together in aspen 06
lady gaga elton john are spending christmas together in aspen 07
lady gaga elton john are spending christmas together in aspen 08
lady gaga elton john are spending christmas together in aspen 09
lady gaga elton john are spending christmas together in aspen 10
lady gaga elton john are spending christmas together in aspen 11
lady gaga elton john are spending christmas together in aspen 12
lady gaga elton john are spending christmas together in aspen 13
lady gaga elton john are spending christmas together in aspen 14
lady gaga elton john are spending christmas together in aspen 15
lady gaga elton john are spending christmas together in aspen 16
lady gaga elton john are spending christmas together in aspen 17
lady gaga elton john are spending christmas together in aspen 18
lady gaga elton john are spending christmas together in aspen 19
lady gaga elton john are spending christmas together in aspen 20
lady gaga elton john are spending christmas together in aspen 21
lady gaga elton john are spending christmas together in aspen 22
lady gaga elton john are spending christmas together in aspen 23
lady gaga elton john are spending christmas together in aspen 24
lady gaga elton john are spending christmas together in aspen 25
lady gaga elton john are spending christmas together in aspen 26
lady gaga elton john are spending christmas together in aspen 27
lady gaga elton john are spending christmas together in aspen 28
lady gaga elton john are spending christmas together in aspen 29
lady gaga elton john are spending christmas together in aspen 30

Photos: AKM-GSI
Posted to: 2016 Christmas, Christmas, David Furnish, Elton John, Lady Gaga

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • See what happened when Ivanka Trump's harasser touched down in San Francisco after his flight - TMZ
  • Did a sex tape featuring Kylie Jenner and Tyga leak online? - Gossip Cop
  • Stream Shawn Mendes' new album Live at Madison Square Garden! - Just Jared Jr
  • Was Leonardo DiCaprio spotted partying with models behind Nina Agdal's back? - Radar
  • Watch Will Smith and Helen Mirren in this very alternative Christmas message - Lainey Gossip
  • Justin Timberlake spills all in his latest interview - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here