Sun, 25 December 2016 at 1:57 am
Lana Del Rey Gets In Christmas Shopping with Her Sister Chuck
Lana Del Rey prepared for the holidays this past week by doing some last minute Christmas shopping with her younger sister Chuck Grant!
The 31-year-old singer wore an all-black outfit while finding some gifts on Thursday (December 22) in West Hollywood, Calif.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lana Del Rey
Lana took to her Instagram account on Christmas Eve to wish her fans a Merry Christmas while blowing a kiss to her followers. Watch the clip below!
20+ pictures inside of Lana Del Rey shopping with her sister…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: FameFlynet Pictures Posted to: Chuck Grant, Lana Del Rey
Sponsored Links by ZergNet