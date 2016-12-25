Top Stories
Sun, 25 December 2016 at 1:57 am

Lana Del Rey Gets In Christmas Shopping with Her Sister Chuck

Lana Del Rey Gets In Christmas Shopping with Her Sister Chuck

Lana Del Rey prepared for the holidays this past week by doing some last minute Christmas shopping with her younger sister Chuck Grant!

The 31-year-old singer wore an all-black outfit while finding some gifts on Thursday (December 22) in West Hollywood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lana Del Rey

Lana took to her Instagram account on Christmas Eve to wish her fans a Merry Christmas while blowing a kiss to her followers. Watch the clip below!

A video posted by Lana Del Rey (@lanadelrey) on

20+ pictures inside of Lana Del Rey shopping with her sister…


lana del rey does last minute shopping with sister chuck 01
lana del rey does last minute shopping with sister chuck 02
lana del rey does last minute shopping with sister chuck 03
lana del rey does last minute shopping with sister chuck 04
lana del rey does last minute shopping with sister chuck 05
lana del rey does last minute shopping with sister chuck 06
lana del rey does last minute shopping with sister chuck 07
lana del rey does last minute shopping with sister chuck 08
lana del rey does last minute shopping with sister chuck 09
lana del rey does last minute shopping with sister chuck 10
lana del rey does last minute shopping with sister chuck 11
lana del rey does last minute shopping with sister chuck 12
lana del rey does last minute shopping with sister chuck 13
lana del rey does last minute shopping with sister chuck 14
lana del rey does last minute shopping with sister chuck 15
lana del rey does last minute shopping with sister chuck 16
lana del rey does last minute shopping with sister chuck 17
lana del rey does last minute shopping with sister chuck 18
lana del rey does last minute shopping with sister chuck 19
lana del rey does last minute shopping with sister chuck 20
lana del rey does last minute shopping with sister chuck 21
lana del rey does last minute shopping with sister chuck 22
lana del rey does last minute shopping with sister chuck 23

Photos: FameFlynet Pictures
Posted to: Chuck Grant, Lana Del Rey

  

    

