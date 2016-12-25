Lara Stone Opens Up About Motherhood & Being a 'Geeky Teenager'

Lara Stone stuns on the cover of this week’s issue of The Edit magazine, on newsstands now.

Here’s what the 33-year-old model had to share with the mag:

On being a successful working mother to her three-year-old son Alfred: “You have to weigh up the importance of working versus the importance of being with your child and make the best decision. It must be difficult if you have to go to an office every day and only see your child before they go to bed. I have the luxury of spending all my days with my son. I feel very lucky about that.”

On her tricky teenage years: “I was scouted when I was 13 or 14. We were on a big family holiday to Paris when I was spotted on the Metro by a lady who was the wife of an agent at Elite. It was the most confusing thing ever – I was definitely not attractive. I was a geeky teenager; awkward and thin and lanky and weird. And I had strange teeth. At school, they used to tease me: ‘As if you’re a model!’ They called me Skeleton. Being a model was the furthest thing from my mind, ever. I’m still not sure I’m entirely qualified.”

On appreciating the wisdom that comes with age: “I wouldn’t want to be 20 again. All the things you learn and how you grow as a person, I wouldn’t want to give that up just to be young again. I know who I am now. I’m more confident.”

On stripping down for work: “I don’t mind being naked in front of people, that’s fine. I just don’t like to be stared at. But on a shoot, no one is staring at the naked model. They’re doing a job and they’ve seen it all 100,000 times before. No one’s interested.”

