George Michael Dead at 53 - RIP

Carrie Fisher's Mom Debbie Reynolds Shares Status Update

Celebs Share Their Christmas Tree Photos - See 42 Festive Pics!

Where is This Year's Kardashian Christmas Card?

Sun, 25 December 2016 at 10:00 pm

Lauren Graham Talks Lorelai Gilmore, Dating Peter Krause, & Her Surprising Hidden Talent!

Lauren Graham blows a confetti kiss to the camera in her latest photo shoot for Good Housekeeping‘s January 2017 issue, on newsstands now!

Here’s what the 49-year-old Gilmore Girls star had to share with the mag:

On playing two similarly unconventional single moms of teens in Gilmore Girls and Parenthood: “There are things that I’m good at and there are things that are just not for me. I’m not gonna play a cop, I’m not gonna play a doctor … and that’s OK. I’d rather be in [roles] that are really verbal and smart and funny. As Diane Keaton said to me, ‘Funny doesn’t age.’”

On which character she relates to more – Gilmore Girls’ Lorelai Gilmore or Parenthood’s Sarah Braverman: “I relate more to Lorelai Gilmore, probably. I mean, I speak quickly more in attitude and just in athleticism of what that work is and was for me, as an actor, that’s a place I feel really comfortable and exhilarated, so, in that way I guess I relate a little more to that world and that language.”

On her relationship with long-time love, former Parenthood co-star Peter Krause: “We couldn’t stop talking. Not about ourselves, but about the world and books and family. Once we got together, there was no game play. It was like, You like me, and I like you. It gave me an understanding of life: This is how things happen, and it’s completely random.”

On her surprising hidden talent: “I really like to entertain. None of my characters ever cook, so I would think it’s surprising that I actually really like to.”

For more from Lauren, visit GoodHousekeeping.com.
Photos: Brian Bowen Smith
