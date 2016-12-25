Luke Evans Is Shirtless on the Beach for His Christmas Video!

Luke Evans has sent a Christmas message to his fans and he filmed the video while shirtless on the beach!

The 37-year-old actor, who will be seen next in Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast remake, is vacationing in Australia for the holidays this year.

“Happy holidays everyone! Whether you celebrate Christmas or not, I hope you’re spending it with your families, and your loved ones, and your friends. I’m not close to mine today. They’re far away back in the UK, but I’m sending them lots of love. You know I love you,” Luke says in the video.

“I’m here on this beach, taking in the morning Christmas Day air,” he adds. Watch below!