Top Stories
Carrie Fisher's Mom Debbie Reynolds Shares Status Update

Carrie Fisher's Mom Debbie Reynolds Shares Status Update

Kim Kardashian Wears a Lip Ring to Kardashian Christmas Party 2016!

Kim Kardashian Wears a Lip Ring to Kardashian Christmas Party 2016!

Celebs Share Their Christmas Tree Photos - See 42 Festive Pics!

Celebs Share Their Christmas Tree Photos - See 42 Festive Pics!

Where is This Year's Kardashian Christmas Card?

Where is This Year's Kardashian Christmas Card?

Sun, 25 December 2016 at 2:02 pm

Luke Evans Is Shirtless on the Beach for His Christmas Video!

Luke Evans Is Shirtless on the Beach for His Christmas Video!

Luke Evans has sent a Christmas message to his fans and he filmed the video while shirtless on the beach!

The 37-year-old actor, who will be seen next in Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast remake, is vacationing in Australia for the holidays this year.

“Happy holidays everyone! Whether you celebrate Christmas or not, I hope you’re spending it with your families, and your loved ones, and your friends. I’m not close to mine today. They’re far away back in the UK, but I’m sending them lots of love. You know I love you,” Luke says in the video.

“I’m here on this beach, taking in the morning Christmas Day air,” he adds. Watch below!

Happy holidays from Australia!! #family #happyholidays2016

A video posted by thereallukeevans (@thereallukeevans) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Twitter
Posted to: 2016 Christmas, Christmas, Luke Evans, Shirtless

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • See what happened when Ivanka Trump's harasser touched down in San Francisco after his flight - TMZ
  • Did a sex tape featuring Kylie Jenner and Tyga leak online? - Gossip Cop
  • Stream Shawn Mendes' new album Live at Madison Square Garden! - Just Jared Jr
  • Was Leonardo DiCaprio spotted partying with models behind Nina Agdal's back? - Radar
  • Watch Will Smith and Helen Mirren in this very alternative Christmas message - Lainey Gossip
  • Justin Timberlake spills all in his latest interview - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here