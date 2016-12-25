Miley Cyrus Explains Why Christmas Makes Her Sad, Shares Holiday Photos

Top Stories
Sun, 25 December 2016 at 4:52 pm

Miley Cyrus looks like she has been having a fun time with her fiance Liam Hemsworth and his family throughout Christmas weekend, but she actually finds the holiday to be a sad time.

The 24-year-old entertainer has shared a bunch of photos from the family’s holiday gathering, which included his brother Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky.

In the caption for one selfie, Miley explained that Christmas makes her sad as not everyone is blessed with the fortunate things she has in life.

Click inside to read what Miley wrote…

“Call me the grinch but Christmas always makes me feel deeply sad,” Miley wrote on Instagram. “It is filled with so much excessiveness & greed… I just hope everyone gives the gift of love and acceptance this year to not only their own family but those around the globe who don’t get everything they wished for due to life’s unfair circumstances! My parents always made Christmas about others and I hope you find it in your heart to do the same! @happyhippiefdn is what I am most thankful for this year because of the purpose it gives me. Without it I would feel so lost and useless on this planet! Thank you to all those who support our mission and I hope EVERYONE has a magically Merry whatever you celebrate!!!!!! #celebrateloveveryday.”

If you still need to give a gift this holiday season, consider making a donation to the Happy Hippie Foundation!
