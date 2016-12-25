Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Wears a Lip Ring to Kardashian Christmas Party 2016!

Here's How Celebs Are Celebrating Christmas!

Harrison Ford & 'Star Wars' Actors Send Love to Carrie Fisher

So, Was Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna' Fight Real or Fake?

Sun, 25 December 2016 at 3:00 am

Pharrell Williams Goes Holiday Shopping with Pregnant Wife Helen Lasichanh

Pharrell Williams Goes Holiday Shopping with Pregnant Wife Helen Lasichanh

Pharrell Williams made sure to be ready for the holidays a couple days early this year and he was spotted getting in his shopping with his pregnant wife Helen Lasichanh!

The 43-year-old singer and the 36-year-old model were spotted leaving Barneys New York on Thursday (December 22) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Pharrell and Helen are currently expecting their second child together. They are the parents of an eight-year-old son named Rocket Ayer.

While he was not a judge on the most recent season of The Voice, we hope that Pharrell will be back on the show eventually!
