Sun, 25 December 2016 at 11:32 am

Prince George & Princess Charlotte Enjoy Christmas Day Candy Canes at Church Service!

Prince George & Princess Charlotte Enjoy Christmas Day Candy Canes at Church Service!

Kate Middleton and Prince William are spending the holidays with their family and they treated their kids George and Charlotte to candy canes on Christmas!

The royal family was spotted leading the service at St. Mark’s Church on Sunday (December 25) in Bucklebury, Berkshire, England.

The adorable kids both enjoyed their candy canes as they walked out of church holding their parents’ hands.

We hope that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are having a great holiday!

25+ pictures inside of Prince William and Kate Middleton with their kids on Christmas…

